9,699 Shares in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Heska at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,789,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heska by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Heska by 13.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 22,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Heska during the third quarter valued at about $5,069,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $139.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,267.27 and a beta of 1.59. Heska Co. has a 1-year low of $119.63 and a 1-year high of $275.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.83.

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $68.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heska Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

About Heska (Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

