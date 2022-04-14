SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $185.99

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.99, but opened at $198.04. SiTime shares last traded at $193.60, with a volume of 880 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

Get SiTime alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.88.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $341,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $170,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,008,934. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.