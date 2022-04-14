Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.89

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.89 and last traded at $60.69, with a volume of 2414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of -145.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $1,832,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $385,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,290,352. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,220.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 165.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

