Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Short Interest Update

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,600 shares, an increase of 1,223.7% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOUYY opened at $6.73 on Thursday. Bouygues has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

