Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $50.14

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.14, but opened at $52.49. Celsius shares last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 1,004 shares changing hands.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42 and a beta of 2.01.
In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
