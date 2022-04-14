Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Gap Up to $50.14

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.14, but opened at $52.49. Celsius shares last traded at $52.52, with a volume of 1,004 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Get Celsius alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.42 and a beta of 2.01.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Celsius by 121.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.