bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 650.0% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of BPOSY stock opened at $6.40 on Thursday. bpost NV/SA has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bpost NV/SA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded bpost NV/SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, ING Group cut bpost NV/SA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to consumers, businesses, and government in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Mail & Retail; PaLo N. Am.; and PaLo Eurasia. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

