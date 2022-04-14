D.A. Davidson & CO. Takes Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $2,705,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 498,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains GP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $11.15. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

