D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 62.8% during the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 120,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 28.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 22.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $11.31 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

