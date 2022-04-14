Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of BCX opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

