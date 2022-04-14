D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $200,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJW. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,886,000 after buying an additional 108,003 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter worth $16,536,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SJW Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $293,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

SJW opened at $65.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.39.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

