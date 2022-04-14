Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hasbro by 39.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,064,000 after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hasbro during the third quarter worth approximately $355,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.9% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Hasbro stock opened at $83.80 on Thursday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.23.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 88.03%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

