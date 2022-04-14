C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,683 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRW opened at $101.66 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.11). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $91.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

