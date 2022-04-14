Yousif Capital Management LLC Invests $1.82 Million in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DRH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,447,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,480,000 after purchasing an additional 135,950 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 38.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,192,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,705 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 17.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,404,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,623,000 after purchasing an additional 640,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,924,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,089,000 after purchasing an additional 133,367 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,077,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,083,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

DRH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

DRH stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.73.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

