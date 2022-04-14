Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 45,314 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,314 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $3,858,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 346,406 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,050,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 31.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,537 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 57,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after buying an additional 38,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.94.

TPR stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Tapestry Profile (Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

