Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

NYSE K opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $8,953,332.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 622,636 shares of company stock worth $39,984,237. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

