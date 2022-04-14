Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $137.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.82.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

About Cincinnati Financial (Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.