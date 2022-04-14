Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

NYSE:WHR opened at $177.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.97. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $164.52 and a 52 week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.28 EPS for the current year.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WHR. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.86.

Whirlpool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.