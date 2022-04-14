Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 27.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 146,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

In related news, CFO Natalie Marie Derse sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $27,956.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NLOK opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $30.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.64.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 297.43% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

About NortonLifeLock (Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

