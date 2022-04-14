Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $79,000 in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

NASDAQ DCRD opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV alerts:

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Profile (Get Rating)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.