Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 10,899 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 148.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,899 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 5.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.9% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $60.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

