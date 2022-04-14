Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 87,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Thunderbird Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 61.5% in the third quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 1,753,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,536,000 after acquiring an additional 667,743 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 288.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 682,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,990,000 after buying an additional 506,316 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $19,448,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 116.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 793,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,742,000 after buying an additional 426,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 203.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 628,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,724,000 after buying an additional 421,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

SIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.30. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

