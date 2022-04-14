Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 140.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NVR were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,644,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NVR in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5,117.40.

NVR opened at $4,419.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,807.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4,250.01 and a 1 year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $89.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $100.34 by ($11.25). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 14.21%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $76.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 448.04 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

