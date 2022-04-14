State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,423 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 238,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 349.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 124,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 96,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 35.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 499,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,427,000 after purchasing an additional 131,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $576,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.90. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $16.74.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.99%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.