LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Sells 510 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 76,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.6% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $170.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.25 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

