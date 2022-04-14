State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 202,643 Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 202,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 44.5% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,625 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Northwest Bancshares by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $669,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 413.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 67,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.37 and a 1 year high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Sonia M. Probst sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.01.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

