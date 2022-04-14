Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.31.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 31.7% during the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 21,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.6% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 78.6% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

