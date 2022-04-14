Short Interest in Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Grows By 286.6%

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,200 shares, an increase of 286.6% from the March 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 254.6 days.
Shares of BORUF stock opened at $4.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.87. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.25.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (BORUF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.