The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $264.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $234.00 to $264.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $265.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.39.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $302.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $314.00. The stock has a market cap of $288.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 96.36%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total transaction of $43,213,795.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3,919.3% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 52,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 51,657 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,697,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

