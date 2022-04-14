American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Barclays

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG opened at $62.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.74. American International Group has a twelve month low of $44.54 and a twelve month high of $64.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.