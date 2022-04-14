The Goldman Sachs Group Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $140.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.40.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $158.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.81 and a 200-day moving average of $133.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. AbbVie has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.