The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) to Neutral

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2022

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJFGet Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS IVTJF opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.

Investec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investec Plc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Wealth and Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative services. The Wealth and Investment segment offers portfolio management, stockbroking, alternative investments, investment advisory services, electronic trading services, and retirement and succession planning services.

