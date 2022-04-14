The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF) to Neutral

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:IVTJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS IVTJF opened at $6.70 on Tuesday. Investec Group has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35.
Investec Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investec Group (IVTJF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.