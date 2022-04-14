Barclays Increases Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

