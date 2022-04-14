ADT (NYSE:ADT) Price Target Cut to $8.00

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the security and automation business’ stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

ADT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

NYSE:ADT opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. ADT has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ADT during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in ADT by 2.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 177,040 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ADT by 71.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,492,754 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after buying an additional 620,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811,525 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $6,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

