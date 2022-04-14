Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.03. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

