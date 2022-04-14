Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillman Solutions Corp. is a provider of complete hardware solutions. It designs product and merchandising solutions for complex categories which deliver to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores and OEM & Industrial customers. Hillman Solutions Corp., formerly known as Landcadia Holdings III Inc., is based in CINCINNATI. “

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.61 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $344.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillman Solutions news, CMO Jarrod Streng bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Cahill bought 94,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,731.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

