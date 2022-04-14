Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It involved in the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:HOWL opened at $4.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.05. Werewolf Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $23.99.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 906,247 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 143,562 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 184.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 129,661 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,752 shares in the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werewolf Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.