IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) PT Lowered to $165.00 at KeyCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $164.92.

IAC stock opened at $100.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $93.60 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

