ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $310.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $234.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ICLR. Barclays dropped their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.10.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $250.43 on Monday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $195.23 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.89, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in ICON Public by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 140,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,835,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

