a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AKA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.20.

NYSE:AKA opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.71. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.68.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. a.k.a. Brands’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, CEO Jill Elizabeth Ramsey acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $51,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myles B. Mccormick bought 15,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $61,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 37,305 shares of company stock worth $155,740 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

