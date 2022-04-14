Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.86.

NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.45. IVERIC bio has a 1-year low of $5.62 and a 1-year high of $19.34.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 9,298 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $176,847.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 11,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $196,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,682 shares of company stock valued at $2,985,631. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IVERIC bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

