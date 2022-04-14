JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.77.

JBLU stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,210 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 827.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 18,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

