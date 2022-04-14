Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.72.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 41,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 163,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 215,524 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

