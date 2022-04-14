Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.14.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $35.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,406.68% and a negative return on equity of 41.95%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 70,112 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after buying an additional 12,589 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

