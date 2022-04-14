Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells $116,051.33 in Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $116,051.33. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,591,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $115,857.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.06, for a total transaction of $112,763.02.

On Monday, April 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 667 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $114,470.54.

On Friday, March 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $327,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $325,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.59, for a total transaction of $331,180.00.

On Monday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.04, for a total transaction of $320,080.00.

Shares of CRVL opened at $179.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.85. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $213.38.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.51 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 27.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRVL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of CorVel by 3.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in CorVel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CorVel by 6.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CorVel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

