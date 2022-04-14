Hau L. Lee Sells 1,184 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) Director Hau L. Lee sold 1,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $117,073.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,690.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNX opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $130.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.30. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,454,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in SYNNEX by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,211,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,416 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $49,615,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $45,377,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 542,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,464,000 after buying an additional 124,436 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. StockNews.com began coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.38.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.