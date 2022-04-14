JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Price Target to $35.00

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Shares of ANF opened at $34.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Abercrombie & Fitch has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $126,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 347.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

