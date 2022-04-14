Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCID. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 35.67.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 22.05 on Monday. Lucid Group has a twelve month low of 16.12 and a twelve month high of 57.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

