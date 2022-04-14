Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,651 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 51,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 337,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 125,538 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 859,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

