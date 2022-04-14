Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,514 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Chemours were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Chemours by 213.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CC opened at $33.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $38.87.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Chemours’s payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

