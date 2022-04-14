Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,672,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 147,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 637,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,471,000 after purchasing an additional 43,798 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 481,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.91.

In related news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $319,467.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $76.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.11 and a 12 month high of $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $548.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

